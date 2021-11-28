Sunday, November 28, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Goodwill gesture! BSF hands over Pakistani national to rangers who crossed border inadvertently

Goodwill gesture! BSF hands over Pakistani national to rangers who crossed border inadvertently

According to the BSF Punjab Frontier, the Pakistani national had crossed the international border and was detained by the BSF troops on Friday (Nov 26).

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Gurdaspur Updated on: November 28, 2021 13:23 IST
Goodwill gesture, Border Security Force, BSF, Pakistani national, pakistan rangers, pakistani nation
Image Source : BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER@BSF_PUNJAB (TWITTER)

Pakistani national crossed border inadvertently, BSF hands him over to Pakistan Rangers.

 

Highlights

  • Pakistani national had crossed international border inadvertently on Nov 26: BSF Punjab Frontier
  • He was detained by BSF troops on Friday
  • BSF handed over Pakistani national to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds

The Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over a Pakistani national to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, who had crossed Indian Territory inadvertently.

According to the BSF Punjab Frontier, the Pakistani national had crossed the international border and was detained by the BSF troops on Friday (November 26).

"One Pakistan national inadvertent crosser handed over to Pakistan Rangers by BSF on November 27 as a goodwill gesture and on humanitarian ground. Pakistan national had crossed IB and was detained by vigilant BSF troops on November 26," BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted.

Also Read: BSF hands over Pakistani national to Pak rangers

Also Read: BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar on Pakistan's I-Day

Latest India News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News