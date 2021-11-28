Goodwill gesture! BSF hands over Pakistani national to rangers who crossed border inadvertently

Follow us on Image Source : BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER@BSF_PUNJAB (TWITTER) Pakistani national crossed border inadvertently, BSF hands him over to Pakistan Rangers.

Highlights Pakistani national had crossed international border inadvertently on Nov 26: BSF Punjab Frontier

He was detained by BSF troops on Friday

BSF handed over Pakistani national to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds

The Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over a Pakistani national to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, who had crossed Indian Territory inadvertently.

According to the BSF Punjab Frontier, the Pakistani national had crossed the international border and was detained by the BSF troops on Friday (November 26).

"One Pakistan national inadvertent crosser handed over to Pakistan Rangers by BSF on November 27 as a goodwill gesture and on humanitarian ground. Pakistan national had crossed IB and was detained by vigilant BSF troops on November 26," BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted.

