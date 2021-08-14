BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar on Pakistan's I-Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Pakistan Independence Day: BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers on Saturday exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar in Punjab on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan. A BSF commandant Jasbir Singh said, "We will also gift sweets to them tomorrow."

The exchange of sweets is also likely to place on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day tomorrow on Sunday.

The BSF guards about 2,290 km India-Pakistan International Border (IB) that runs north to south from Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan up to Gujarat on India's western flank. It has been a long-running tradition between the two forces to exchange sweets on festive and auspicious occasions.

Additionally, as per the notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued for Delhi International Airport (IGI) for chartered (non-scheduled) flights, no transit flight will be allowed to land between 6:00 am-10:00 am and 4:00 pm-7:00 pm on Independence Day, August 15.

Scheduled flights will operate as per the schedule. Also, no impact would be on Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF), army helicopter and the state-owned aircraft/helicopter can fly with Governor/Chief Minister of the state.

