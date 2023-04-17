Golden Temple guard turns away woman with Tricolour painted on face, says 'This is Punjab, not India' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @ASHOSWAI/SCREENGRAB Golden Temple guard turns away woman with Tricolour painted on face

A woman was allegedly denied entry at the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar due to a tricolour painted on her face.

A video of the incident has been making rounds on social media which shows a guard at the holy shrine turning away the woman.

In the video, the woman can be seen approaching the shrine when the guard asks her to clean the flag tattoo from her face and then enter the shrine. To this the lady questions, "Is this not India?"

The guard answers, "This is not India, this is Punjab." Following this a spat broke out between the visitors and the clip ends with the guard trying to grab the woman's phone.

Temple authorities apologise

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which handles the administration of the Golden Temple, issued a clarification after the video went viral.

"This is a Sikh shrine. Every religious place has its own decorum...We welcome everyone...We apologise if an official misbehaved...The flag on her face was not our national flag as it didn't have Ashoka Chakra. It could have been a political flag," Gurcharan Singh Grewal, SGPC General Secretary said on the viral video.

