Golden Chariot luxury train is no less than a 7 star hotel | Here is its ticket price

Golden Chariot luxury train, one of the luxury trains of Indian Railways and IRCTC, is ready to hit the tracks once again. The Golden Chariot Luxury Tourist Train, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka, will hit the tracks on December 14. The train has 13 double-bed cabins, 26 twin-bed cabins and 1 cabin for disabled guests. 80 passengers can travel in this royal train with 40 cabins.

The name of this train is Golden Chariot which means golden chariot. To give a royal feel to the passengers, all the luxurious cabins of the train are equipped with air conditioners and Wi-Fi. All cabins have cushioned furniture, luxurious bathrooms, comfortable beds, luxurious TVs where many OTTs can be enjoyed. There is also a special arrangement for the salon on the train.

Special arrangements have been made for local and foreign cuisine in the Golden Chariot luxury train, for which there are two excellent restaurants named Ruchi and Nalapak. Where both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes will be served in crockery and cutlery of international brands. Along with this, the best and branded wine, beer and Madeira are available in the bar.

For a healthy and comfortable journey for the passengers, this Golden Chariot train also has Arogya Spa, where many spas including spa therapy can be enjoyed.

Not only this, to take care of health, there is also a hi-tech gym where there are very modern exercise machines for workout. The entire train is equipped with CCTV cameras and fire alarm system to provide better security to the guests. The entire train is no less than a 7 star hotel.

To spend 5 nights and 6 days in luxury train, you will have to pay only Rs 4,00,530 and 5% GST.

Route for 2024-25: