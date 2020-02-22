Image Source : ANI Gold worth Rs 29.4 lakh recovered from rectum of two passengers at Chennai airport

The customs department at Chennai International Airport on Saturday recovered 681 grams of gold, worth Rs 29.4 lakhs from two passengers. They have been hiding the pieces of gold inside the rectum and after being scanned on their arrival at the airport, customs officials recovered the gold.

One of the two passengers had arrived Chennai from Colombo while the other passenger had come from Dubai.

The gold has been seized under the Customs Act.

