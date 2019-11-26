Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Emergency declared for GoAir flight between Mumbai and Lucknow with 182 on-board

Emergency declared for GoAir flight between Mumbai and Lucknow with 182 on-board

An emergency was declared for Go Air flight (G8-2610) from Mumbai to Lucknow at 7:57 pm on Tuesday. As per reports, the emergency was declared due to a technical failure in the aircraft. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Published on: November 26, 2019 22:27 IST
Emergency declared for GoAir flight between Mumbai and

Emergency declared for GoAir flight between Mumbai and Lucknow with 182 on-board

An emergency was declared for Go Air flight (G8-2610) from Mumbai to Lucknow at 7:57 pm on Tuesday. As per reports, the emergency was declared due to a technical failure in the aircraft. 

The aircraft returned to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and landed safely. There were 178 passengers and 4 crew members on-board the aircraft. 

The emergency was later withdrawn.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News