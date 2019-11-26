Emergency declared for GoAir flight between Mumbai and Lucknow with 182 on-board

An emergency was declared for Go Air flight (G8-2610) from Mumbai to Lucknow at 7:57 pm on Tuesday. As per reports, the emergency was declared due to a technical failure in the aircraft.

The aircraft returned to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and landed safely. There were 178 passengers and 4 crew members on-board the aircraft.

A full emergency was declared at 7:57 pm today, for Go Air flight (G8-2610) from Mumbai to Lucknow due to a technical failure. The aircraft returned and landed safely, the emergency was withdrawn later. 178 passengers and 4 crew were on-board the Airbus A320 CEO aircraft. — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019

The emergency was later withdrawn.