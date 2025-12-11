Goa Police, CBI officials will travel to Thailand to deport Luthra brothers to India, says CM Sawant Goa nightclub fire: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated that strict action will be taken against Luthra brothers and added that the government is committed to securing justice for the 25 people who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Panaji:

Hours after Luthra brothers - Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, wanted in connection with the tragic fire at Goa's Birch Hotel, were detained in Thailand, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated that strict action will be taken against them and added that the government is committed to securing justice for the 25 people who lost their lives in the tragedy. The Goa Chief Minister stated that teams from the Goa Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will travel to Thailand to deport the accused to India.

Clubs where serious violations are found will be closed: Sawant

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Sawant said, "We will bring them to Goa as soon as possible. Teams of the Goa Police and the CBI will go there (to Thailand). Henceforth, any violation and encroachment will not be tolerated. Two suspended women government officers are cooperating with the investigation, while one is not; action will be taken accordingly... To ensure such an accident doesn't occur again, our enforcement team, comprising senior officers, fire safety officers, and building construction officers, is visiting various clubs and restaurants. The clubs where serious violations are found will be closed."

A local panchayat official will also be arrested in the fire case as he was not cooperating with the probe, Sawant told reporters here. The chief minister thanked the Union home ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs for expediting the process to track down the accused in Thailand.

Blue Corner notice issued against Luthra brothers

While Goa Police issued a Look Out Circular for them, an Interpol Blue Corner notice was also issued and a request made to cancel their passports with the Regional Passport Office, Sawant said, adding all necessary efforts are being made to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

Three government officials were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty after the fire, the CM said, adding that two of them -- Shamila Monteiro and Siddhi Halarnkar --were cooperating. The third officer, panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar, was however nor cooperating, and he would be arrested, said Sawant.

Luthra brothers detained in Thailand

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra have been detained by the authorities in Thailand, officials said earlier in the morning. The duo fled to Phuket within hours after the December 6 tragedy at their club in North Goa. An Interpol Blue Corner notice was issued on December 9 following a request from the Goa police.

