Image Source : FILE PHOTO Only 30 hotels register for re-opening in Goa

Only 30 hotels have applied to the Goa Tourism Department for permission to re-open, an official said on Tuesday, adding that the state government was in the process of formulating an SOP and guidelines for re-opening of the hospitality sector.

Director, Tourism, Menino D'Souza also said that the state had not yet opened its doors for tourism activity yet.

"We have received around 30 applications from various hotels as of now. We will scrutinise these and after the government takes a call, we will allow them to open," he told reporters here.

Only those hotels which register with the Tourism Department will be allowed to open, he added.

D'Souza also said that the applicants also have to provide a self-declaration form in which the hotel managements have to give in writing that they have adhered to the existing guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for hotels.

"All hotels which are willing to comply with the guidelines, have to apply to the department. We will verify whether they are in a position to comply with the guidelines," he said, adding that the final nod would be given to them only after the state government forms a special SOP for the state for restarting of hotels.

Goa is one of the top beach and tourism destinations in the country. But the tourism industry in the state has taken a hit on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to state Health Ministry figures, 19 more Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the total tally of active cases to 292.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage