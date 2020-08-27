Thursday, August 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Goa health services director Jose DSa tests coronavirus positive

Goa health services director Jose DSa tests coronavirus positive

Goa's health services director Dr. Jose DSa has tested positive for coronavirus and is admitted to a private hospital near Panaji, a state health department official said on Thursday.

PTI PTI
Panaji Published on: August 27, 2020 13:46 IST
Goa health services director Jose DSa tests coronavirus positive (Representational image)
Image Source : PTI

Goa health services director Jose DSa tests coronavirus positive (Representational image)

Goa's health services director Dr. Jose DSa has tested positive for coronavirus and is admitted to a private hospital near Panaji, a state health department official said on Thursday.

DSa was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after he complained of cough and fever. He later tested positive for COVID-19, the official said, adding his condition is stable.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat questioned the Goa government's preparedness to tackle the pandemic situation after DSa got admitted in a private hospital and not in a

state-run facility.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X