Goa health services director Jose DSa tests coronavirus positive

Goa's health services director Dr. Jose DSa has tested positive for coronavirus and is admitted to a private hospital near Panaji, a state health department official said on Thursday.

DSa was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after he complained of cough and fever. He later tested positive for COVID-19, the official said, adding his condition is stable.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat questioned the Goa government's preparedness to tackle the pandemic situation after DSa got admitted in a private hospital and not in a

state-run facility.

