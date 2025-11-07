Goa govt empowers district magistrates to order detention of persons under NSA Goa: The move from the state government under CM Pramod Sawant comes in the backdrop of a series of incidents of assaults and clashes between members of different gangs suspected to be involved in organised crime.

Panaji:

The Goa government has issued an order, granting two district magistrates in the state to exercise preventive detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) for a period of three months, citing “prevailing circumstances” in the tourist state. The move from the state government under CM Pramod Sawant comes in the backdrop of a series of incidents of assaults and clashes between members of different gangs suspected to be involved in organised crime.

The official order, issued by undersecretary (home) Manthan Manoj Naik, empowers the district magistrates of both North Goa and South Goa districts to detain people under NSA over suspicion of posing a risk to “the security of the state” and public order. Notably, the NSA permits detention of individuals without formal charges or trial for up to 12 months.

“The Government of Goa, having regard to the circumstances prevailing in North Goa and South Goa Districts is satisfied that it is necessary to do so, hereby directs that during a period of three months from the date of commencement of this order, the district magistrates of North Goa and South Goa may also exercise powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 3, of the said Act within the local limits of their jurisdiction,” the order said.

Here’s why Goa govt empowers district magistrates

The move from the state government comes after the Goa police urged the Pramod Sawant government for the same, saying the provision of preventive arrest under BNSS was proving to be “insufficient”.

Earlier, after an assault on activist Rama Kankonkar on September 18, Opposition leaders in the state demanded the invocation of the NSA against the offenders. Eight people have been arrested so far, seven of whom are repeat offenders believed to be members of a gang involved in criminal activities.