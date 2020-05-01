War against COVID-19 far from over: Goa CM even as Centre formally declares state as 'green zone'

Image Source : PTI Centre formally declares Goa as green zone

The war against COVID-19 is far from over, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday, soon after the central government formally declared both districts of Goa as COVID-free green zones. "With the efforts of our #CoronaWarriors and support of the people of Goa, our state has now been classified as a green zone by the Govt of India. The war against COVID-19 is far from over," Sawant tweeted.

Sawant also called for a modification in lifestyle and prioritising safe distancing as a way of life to stay safe amid the menacing pandemic.

"We must continue our fight against this virus by adopting a modified lifestyle which gives priority to safe health norms such as sanitization, wearing of face covers, social distancing and staying at home during the lockdown period," Sawant said.

Goa had registered seven COVID-19 positive cases over the last two months, all of whom have tested negative for the virus during their treatment and stay in quarantine.

(With PTI inputs)

