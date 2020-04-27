COVID-19 lockdown should be extended beyond May 3: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

The COVID-19 related lockdown, which is scheduled to end on May 3, should be extended further, with relaxation for the economic activities within the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Sawant, who participated in the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, also said that at the meeting, many other states had also sought an extension of the ongoing lockdown.

"We believe that the lockdown should be extended. We will be writing to the Prime Minister soon," Sawant told reporters at the State Secretariat.

"Economical activities within the state should continue, but the border should be sealed. No planes, no trains too," Sawant said.

Currently, in sync with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, the state has allowed the opening of standalone stores in non-market places, even as malls, liquor stores and bars, restaurants, salons and spas continue to be closed.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage