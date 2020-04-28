Goa to create data base of NRIs seeking return amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image Source : AP A stranded national with his child wearing a face mask arrives to board a repatriation flight back home.

Goa government's Non-Resident Indian Commission on Tuesday, launched a campaign to reach out to the expats of Goan origin, primarily to create a database of overseas individuals who wish to return home on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Glad to inform that, today Goa NRI Commission has begun the registration process/assistance of NRIs of Goan origin," Goa's Commissioner for NRI Affairs Narendra Sawaikar tweeted. As part of the outreach, the expats have been requested to fill up a small online questionnaire related to personal details and seeks to know about their willingness to return to Goa in view of the pandemic.

The NRI Commission is a Goa government agency which serves as a liaison between the state government and the large expat population of Goans worldwide.

Goa has a large expat population working mainly in the oil rich Middle East region as well as on board cruise liners.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 lockdown should be extended beyond May 3: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

ALSO READ | Lockdown: Goa taxi trade demands Rs 12 thousand per month compensation

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage