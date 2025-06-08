Goa CM steps in after Health Minister's suspension order triggers protests: CMO won't be suspended Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant steps in to assure that Dr. Rudresh Kurtikar will not be suspended after Health Minister Vishwajit Rane's public confrontation with the doctor sparks outrage, leading to protests from medical associations.

Goa:

In a dramatic turn of events, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant announced on Sunday that Dr. Rudresh Kurtikar, the Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) at Goa Medical College, will not be suspended despite earlier orders by the state’s Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. The decision follows a public confrontation between Rane and Dr. Kurtikar, which has sparked widespread outrage across the state’s medical community.

Story so far: Health Minister's alleged mistreatment of CMO

The controversy began on Saturday, June 8, when Health Minister Vishwajit Rane visited Goa Medical College for an inspection. Upon receiving a complaint against Dr Rudresh Kurtikar, the CMO, for allegedly refusing an injection to a patient, Rane lashed out at the doctor in front of hospital staff and patients.

Video footage of the incident, which soon went viral, shows Rane shouting at Dr. Kurtikar, accusing him of negligence and unprofessionalism. In the video, Rane is seen berating the doctor for allegedly denying care to an elderly woman who required an injection. He scolded Dr Kurtikar in a highly confrontational manner, saying, “You are a doctor to serve the poor… I am suspending you.” He then ordered the Medical Superintendent to relieve the doctor from his duties immediately, stating that he would not be reinstated under his tenure as Health Minister.

Minister’s actions spark outrage in the medical community

How Minister Rane interacted with Dr. Kurtikar has triggered strong reactions from various medical associations. The Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) condemned the incident, calling it a public humiliation and an arbitrary suspension of the doctor. The association demanded the immediate revocation of the suspension order, a public apology from Rane, and a fair inquiry into the incident.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Goa also condemned Rane's behavior, calling it “an emotional assault” on the doctor. They questioned the fairness of the suspension and called for an inquiry into the matter. Furthermore, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) expressed their “deep anguish” over the incident, criticizing Rane for misusing his power and undermining medical ethics.

Minister Defends His Actions, Refuses Apology

In response to the backlash, Minister Vishwajit Rane posted a message on social media, defending his actions. He claimed that he acted in defence of a helpless elderly woman who was allegedly denied medical care. Rane stated, “What I will not apologise for is standing up for a patient who was denied care.” He added that his “tone and words could have been more measured,” acknowledging that his approach was harsh, but insisting that the refusal of care was unacceptable.

Rane explained that the woman had visited the casualty ward on a public holiday when the OPD was closed and was reportedly denied a vitamin injection by Dr Kurtikar. He argued that such an act of “compassion and care” should not have been withheld, particularly when the casualty ward was not busy.

CM Pramod Sawant intervenes: Dr Kurtikar will not be Suspended

The saga took a new turn when Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant stepped in and reviewed the matter. After consulting with Health Minister Rane, Sawant clarified that Dr Kurtikar would not be suspended. In a post on social media, the CM assured the people of Goa that he had discussed the issue with Rane and reviewed the situation.

Sawant said, "I have reviewed the issue at Goa Medical College and held discussions with the Health Minister. I want to assure the people of Goa that Dr. Rudresh Kurtikar will not be suspended."

The Chief Minister also reiterated the state government's commitment to providing the highest standards of healthcare to citizens and expressed appreciation for the dedication of doctors who work tirelessly to save lives.

Growing tensions: Calls for apology and inquiry continue

Despite Sawant's intervention, tensions continue to rise within the medical community. The Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) has given the state 48 hours to meet their demands, including a public apology from Health Minister Rane, an independent inquiry into the incident, and the implementation of a “zero-tolerance policy against VIP bullying.”

The controversy highlights a growing concern over the treatment of medical professionals and the abuse of power by public figures in the state. Doctors and medical associations across Goa are calling for a more transparent and fair approach to addressing grievances in healthcare settings.

The row between Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and Dr. Rudresh Kurtikar has underscored the fragile balance between political power and medical professionalism in Goa. As tensions persist, the focus now shifts to whether the state government will take concrete steps to address the concerns raised by medical professionals. In the meantime, all eyes remain on Minister Rane and Chief Minister Sawant to see how they navigate the fallout from this controversial episode.