Goa BJP MLA tests positive for coronavirus

Image Source : AP A BJP MLA in Goa has tested positive for coronavirus.

As coronavirus cases in Goa are on the rise, now a BJP MLA has tested positive for the infectious disease, a senior state health official said on Wednesday. The MLA was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for COVID-19 patients, after his test came out positive on Tuesday, officials informed.

Last month, a former state health minister tested positive for coronavirus and has been undergoing treatment at the ESI Hospital. Till Tuesday, Goa reported 1,315 COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, as per official data.

(With inputs from PTI)

