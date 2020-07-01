Goa BJP MLA tests positive for coronavirus

As coronavirus cases in Goa are on the rise, now a BJP MLA has tested positive for the infectious disease, a senior state health official said on Wednesday. The MLA was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for COVID-19 patients, after his test came out positive on Tuesday, officials informed.
Last month, a former state health minister tested positive for coronavirus and has been undergoing treatment at the ESI Hospital. Till Tuesday, Goa reported 1,315 COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, as per official data.
