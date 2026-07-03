DMK MLA held over alleged defamatory remarks against CM Vijay, arrest sparks political row in Tamil Nadu

Chennai:

Former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Anitha R Radhakrishnan was arrested by police on Friday in connection with a defamation case shortly after the Madras High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. The case relates to alleged defamatory remarks made by Radhakrishnan against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during a DMK public meeting held at Athoor in Thoothukudi district on June 20. The arrest triggered protests by DMK workers in Thoothukudi district, who accused the government of targeting the opposition.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan of the Madras High Court dismissed the former minister's anticipatory bail petition, clearing the way for police to proceed with his arrest. While rejecting the plea, the court observed that Tamil Nadu has been governed by leaders from the film industry since 1967 and questioned the nature of the speech allegedly delivered by Radhakrishnan during the public meeting.

Arrest made during inspection visit

According to the police, Radhakrishnan had visited Athoor Town Panchayat, which falls under the Tiruchendur Assembly constituency, to inspect ongoing development works. During the visit, he inspected the Town Panchayat office as well as a newly constructed office building. As he stepped out after completing the inspection, police intercepted him, escorted him from his vehicle and took him into custody. He was later shifted to the office of the Superintendent of Police for questioning in connection with the case.

Protests erupt after arrest

The arrest led to immediate protests by DMK workers who had gathered at the spot. Supporters raised slogans against the police and staged a road blockade, disrupting traffic in the Athoor area for some time. Additional police personnel were deployed to control the situation and restore normalcy.

What is the case against Radhakrishnan?

Police have booked the former minister on charges of defamation and allegedly inciting conflict over comments he is accused of making during the June 20 public meeting in Athoor. The investigation was initiated following complaints over the speech, which allegedly targeted Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Kanimozhi calls arrest politically motivated

Reacting sharply to the development, DMK MP Kanimozhi condemned the arrest and accused the government of using the police to suppress the opposition. "The arrest of Thiru. @ARROffice, former Minister and DMK Secretary of Thoothukudi South District, by the police of the tyrannical government is strongly condemnable. The opposition MLA, while engaged in inspection work in his constituency, has been arrested in an utterly anarchic manner by this tyrannical government. The DMK will never bow down to such oppressive tactics."

Case likely to remain in focus

With the arrest coming immediately after the dismissal of the anticipatory bail plea, the matter is expected to remain under close political and legal scrutiny. Further proceedings in the case will depend on the ongoing investigation and the subsequent judicial process, as per sources.

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