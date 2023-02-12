Global Investors Summit 2023: There's 'wave of development' in Uttar Pradesh, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Piyush Goyal.

Speaking at the Global Investors Summit 2023 on Sunday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that under the able leadership of Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is moving forward. He further added that no power could become a hurdle between the state and development. Goyal was addressing a session on the excise and sugar industry at the summit.

"There is a wave of development in Uttar Pradesh, and it can be experienced in this meet. Under the able leadership of Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is moving, and no power can become a hurdle between Uttar Pradesh and development," Goyal said. Goyal also said that in the past six years, UP's excise collection increased from Rs 14,500 crore to Rs 42,500 crore.

The minister highlighted the fact that the people of Australia are now becoming dependent on India for wine. Foreigners are liking the wine which is manufactured in India, said Goyal and added that apart from grapes, 27 other fruits are being used to manufacture liquor and wine in India.

"Investors are coming from different parts of the world to Uttar Pradesh. They are also reposing faith in the people of UP that they will vote for the decisive leadership of a double-engine government both in the state and in the country, which will take UP ahead on the path of development," Goyal said.

The Union Minister said that UP was lagging behind in terms of ease of doing business, however, it is number two in the country today.

Referring to StartUp India, Goyal said that UP has become the leader in startups. He went on to say that there were 500-600 startups in the country, but today there are over 90,000 startups, of which 8,277 are in UP.

