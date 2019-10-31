Thursday, October 31, 2019
     
Girish Chandra Murmu sworn-in as Lt governor of Jammu and Kashmir

The oath of office to Murmu, who will turn 60 next month, was administered by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal at a simple function held at Raj Bhawan at the foothills of the Zaberwan range.

Srinagar Updated on: October 31, 2019 13:57 IST

G C Murmu was on Thursday sworn in as the first lieutenant governor of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir following the bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

The oath of office to Murmu, who will turn 60 next month, was administered by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal at a simple function held at Raj Bhawan at the foothills of the Zaberwan range.

The warrant of appointment of Murmu, a 1985 batch IAS officer from Gujarat, was read out by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam.

BJP leader Jugal Kishore and Rajya Sabha MP and PDP member Nazir Laway were among the over 250 guests present the function.

