Giriraj Singh's phone stolen in his Lok Sabha constituency; FIR lodged

A personal assistant of Union minister Giriraj Singh has lodged a complaint with police here that the mobile phone through which the fiery BJP leader operates his social media platforms and accesses his emails, has got stolen, police said on Thursday.

An FIR was registered late on Wednesday at the Town police station here by Avanish Kumar who is accompanying Singh on a tour of his parliamentary seat.

In his hand-written complaint, Avanish Kumar has said he was a "salaahkar" (adviser) to the minister and the mobile phone a swanky Samsung S10 plus had a SIM card issued in his name.

"It is through this phone that the minister operates his twitter handle, his Facebook page and his email. Many important documents relating to his ministry are also downloaded on the device", Kumar said in the complaint.

"As per the complainant the phone was stolen from the Barauni Refinery guest house which is a high-security area and hence a matter of grave concern", said Investigating Officer Pramod Kumar Singh.

"We have put the phone on surveillance and are seeking the help of our IT wing to trace the stolen device and take measures to prevent its possible misuse", he added.

Known for his acerbic wit and shrill nationalism, Singh is a staunch loyalist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a bete noire of the Nehru-Gandhi family and a known detractor of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar whose JD(U) is an ally of the BJP.

The outspoken politico frequently takes to the social media to attack his adversaries, the abrasiveness of his tone sometimes inviting censure from his party bosses.