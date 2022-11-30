Wednesday, November 30, 2022
     
  4. Terrorism in form of love jihad ploy to finish sanatan dharma: Giriraj Singh

Terrorism in form of love jihad ploy to finish sanatan dharma: Giriraj Singh

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: November 30, 2022 8:27 IST
Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj
Image Source : PTI Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday alleged that "terrorism in the form of love jihad" was a ploy "to finish sanatan dharma" and urged people to unite against it.

The rural development minister was speaking at a programme held in Mohammadabad here to commemorate the death anniversary of former MLA Krishnanand Rai.

"Terrorism has taken a new shape in the form of love jihad... it is a ploy to finish 'sanatan dharma' in India. The followers have to unite and foil this conspiracy," he said.

Advocating the need to frame population control laws, Singh said such policies will ensure holistic development of the country.

"In China, 10 children are born every minute, while in India, 31 babies are born per minute. Due to this, development could not take place at a rapid speed so far," he claimed.

The minister lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for tackling crime in the state.

