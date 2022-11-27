Population control crucial, see China, it achieved development: Giriraj Singh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union minister and Begusaria MP Giriraj Singh has once again pitched his voice for a population control bill saying it's crucial because there are limited resources. The Union Minister further added the bill should be implemented on everyone irrespective of their religious beliefs and defaulters should be revoked of their voting rights.

"Population control bill is crucial, we've limited resources. China implemented 'one child policy', controlled population and achieved development. China has 10 children born a minute while India has 30 children born a minute, how'll we compete with China," said Giriraj Singh.

"The bill should be implemented on everybody irrespective of religion or sect and those who don't follow shouldn't be given government benefits. Their voting rights should also be taken," Singh added.

Earlier on Friday, Giriraj Singh said any violence against women should not be seen through the prism of religion and such incidents should be condemned outrightly by all without any prejudice.

In his address at an event organised to roll out a month-long campaign against gender-based discrimination and violence, Singh noted that women often do not raise their voice against violence and are silent even after being a victim as they fear what people will think about them.

"People today discuss (various issues) in the world of television. But, it is unfortunate for India's polity that daughters' pain is assessed on the basis of their religion," he said.

"I am witnessing today that some women speak up (against gender-based violence) while others do not because people make political remarks (on their sufferings) based on the religion of these didis (elder sisters)," the minister for rural development and panchayati raj said.

Singh called upon his ministry's team to spearhead the nationwide campaign, 'Nai Chetna', by taking everyone along.

The government is committed to end gender-related violence, he said, and asked his ministry to take everyone along in the mission to make women self-reliant and instill confidence in them to the extent they speak up against gender-based violence.

"Any violence against women should not be seen through the prism of religion and it should be condemned outrightly by all without any prejudice," the ministry quoted Singh as saying in a statement later.

