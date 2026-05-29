Gidderbaha Municipal Council Election Result 2026: AAP sweeps, leading in 13 wards

Amritsar:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in 13 wards. The counting of votes is underway. Gidderbaha Municipal Council went to poll with other municipal councils, municipal corporations and nagar panchayats on May 26. Gidderbaha recorded around 65 per cent polling, as per reports.

The Punjab local body elections are being held across 105 civic bodies. This includes 8 major Municipal Corporations (Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot), 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats. Over 36 lakh voters casted their franchise to elect 10,809 candidates. Out of these, 2,154 candidates are contesting in the 8 municipal corporations, 7,334 in the municipal councils, and 1,321 in the nagar panchayats.

Also Read : Gidderbaha Municipal Council Election Result 2026 Live: AAP leads in 17 wards