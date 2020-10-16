Image Source : PTI Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tested positive for COVID-19. He is under home quarantine. Azad informed this on Twitter and rquested all those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to follow the protocol. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol," he said.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol. — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) October 16, 2020

Earlier, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora and Abhishek Singhvi had tested positive for COVID-19. While Singhvi has recovered, the others are still under treatment.

There are 22,605 active cases with 2,92,502 recovered and 5,924 deaths so far in the national capital.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 63,371 new cases and 895 deaths on Friday, India's COVID-19 count reached 73,70,469, according to the Health Ministry.

