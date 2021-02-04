Image Source : ANI Nails fixed at Ghazipur border being repositioned, not removed: Delhi police

Delhi Police deployed for the security at the farmers' protest site near the Ghazipur border clarified on Thursday that the bed of nails which was laid down at the Ghazipur border as a security measure is not being removed, but being repositioned. The order has been taken to avoid inconvenience to the public.

"Videos and photos are getting circulated in which it's shown that nails are being taken off Ghazipur. These are just being repositioned. Position of arrangement at the border remains the same," Delhi Police released a statement.

Delhi Police turned the three farmers' protests sites at Delhi borders -- Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur, into fortresses with multi-layer barricades and heavy security deployment. Nails were fixed by the police in view of the violence that erupted in parts of Delhi during the farmers' protest.

Barbed wire and cement barricades have been planted on the roads to restrict the movement of the farmers.

Opposition leaders at Ghazipur border protest site

Opposition leaders reached the Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border) on Thursday to meet the protesting farmers, however, they have been stopped by the Police. "We are here so that we can discuss this issue (farmers' protest) in Parliament, Speaker is not letting us raise the issue. Now all the parties will give details of what is happening here," said Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, present at the border.

Before heading towards the protest sites at the Delhi border, Kaur told ANI that around eight to ten parties will visit the border to meet farmers today.

"Internet, water and electricity connection have been disrupted there. In case, an accident occurs there even an ambulance won't be able to reach. We are not being given time in the Parliament to raise farmers' issue. We felt there is a need to visit the border to analyse the situation there and then talk to Lok Sabha Speaker about it," she added.

Other opposition leaders who visited the Ghazipur border include Saugata Roy, Supriya Sule, Kanimozhi.

Farmers have been protesting against three of the Centre's laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

