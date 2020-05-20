Image Source : DELHI POLICE Lockdown Blues: Ghaziabad man gets 40 challans worth Rs 80k for overspeeding in Delhi

Travelling on empty Delhi roads during the lockdown has dug a deep hole in the pocket of a Ghaziabad man who has receiver as many as 40 challans amounting to a total of Rs 80,000. As per reports, the man, who is employed in an essential service, has received 40 challans worth Rs 2,000 each for overspeeding in Delhi since March 24, when the nationwide lockdown was first announced.

The person who was challaned told India TV that he received the information of these challans at once which came as a shock to him.

The number of challans in the national capital amid the lockdown has gone up exponentially. As per reports, 4,58,438 challans have been cut in Delhi alone between March 25 and April 26.

