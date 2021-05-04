Ghaziabad hospital, with 10 vacant beds, displays 'no beds available' poster; served notice

Image Source : PTI Show-cause notice served to pvt hospital for 'irregularities' in admissions in UP's Ghaziabad

The administration issued a show-cause notice to a private hospital in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday for alleged irregularities in the admission of patients, officials said. A team of officials conducted a raid at the Lee Crest hospital in Vasundhara and detected irregularities in the admission of patients, they added. The action was taken following the orders of Senthil Pandian, the nodal officer designated by the Uttar Pradesh government for COVID-19 management.

The management of the hospital could not come up with any satisfactory answer when asked about a computer-generated poster displayed outside saying "no beds available", officiating District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh said.

The team of officials, headed by Municipal Commissioner Mahendra Singh Tanwar, found 10 vacant beds at the hospital.

The management claimed that the beds were kept reserved for the hospital staff, who may test positive for COVID-19.

Furthermore, bio-waste was not properly being disposed of at the hospital.

The health department slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on the hospital management and also issued a show-cause notice to the healthcare facility, Karunesh said.

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded 288 more COVID-19 deaths which pushed the toll to 13,447 while the infection tally rose to 13,42,413 with 29,192 fresh cases, an official statement said. Of the fresh COVID-19 deaths, Lucknow reported 26 followed by Allahabad (25), Jhansi (21), Gorakhpur (19), Kanpur and Chandauli (17 each), Gautam Buddh Nagar (13), Varanasi (11), and Meerut (10), it said.

Of the new cases, 3,058 were reported from Lucknow, 1,446 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 1,404 from Moradabad, 1,311 from Kanpur, 1,222 from Saharanpur, 1,097 from Gorakhpur, 1,082 from Amroha and 1,022 from Varanasi, the statement said.

As many as 38,687 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state taking the total number of discharged patients to 10,43,134.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,85,832, the statement said.

In the last 24 hours, more than 2.29 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 while so far, over 4.15 crore samples have been tested in the state, the statement said.

