General Bipin Rawat as CDS: How India's Chief of Defence Staff uniform will look like; photos inside

Image Source : PTI General Bipin Rawat

The outgoing army chief General Bipin Rawat has been appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff will helm the newly created department of military affairs. The tri-service agencies, organisations and commands relating to cyber and space will be under the command of the CDS, and he will also function as the Military Adviser to the Nuclear Command Authority.

General Bipin Rawat, who retired today as Indian Army Chief, was asked about his priorities as the CDS to which he responded saying, "I totally focussed on my job as a Chief of Army Staff. I will think about my next job after I assume the next office."

While he is yet to take charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the Additional Directorate General of the Indian Army shared some glimpse of how would the uniform of India's first CDS will look. Take a look at these pictures shared by @adgpi on its Twitter page.

Additional Directorate General of the Indian Army took it to Twitter saying, "Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) on assumption of appointment will have his office in South Block and shall have parent Service uniform, rank badges and accoutrements of CDS reflecting jointness, integration and synergy.

Buttons on Working Dress #CDS pic.twitter.com/2glP6gYgc1 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 31, 2019

Gen Rawat assumed charge as Chief of Army Staff on December 31, 2016 and retires from the post after a distinguished career.

Before becoming the Army Chief, he handled various operational responsibilities in many areas, including along the LoC with Pakistan, the LAC with China and in the Northeast.

After a farewell Guard of Honour earlier today, General Bipin Rawat thanked all the army personnel and their families for extending full support to him in his three-year tenure at the helm of the 1.3 million force.

He hoped that the Army will rise to greater heights under the new chief Lt Gen M M Naravane. When asked whether the Army is better prepared now to face the security challenges facing the country he said, "Yes, we are better prepared."

"I express my gratitude to all soldiers who have stood steadfast under challenging circumstances, performing their duties, keeping the traditions of our armed forces. My special compliment to our soldiers on northern, western and eastern borders who are braving tough winter and icy winds, steadfastly in guarding our country," Gen Rawat said.

Gen Rawat also congratulated Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane who took charge as 28th Chief of Army Staff. "I convey my best to each and every rank and file of Indian Army. I also congratulate Gen Naravane on being the next Army Chief. He is a very competent and capable officer. Gen Naravane through his competence and professionalism will take Army to greater heights," Gen Rawat added.

ALSO READ: Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army Chief

ALSO READ: Hope Army will rise to greater heights under new Army Chief: General Bipin Rawat