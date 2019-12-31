Named as India's first CDS Chief, General Bipin Rawat to retire as Army Chief today

Image Source : PTI Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Indian Army's outgoing chief General Bipin Rawat will be superannuating on Tuesday followed by the ceremonial function, a press note said on Monday.

The Wreath Laying ceremony will be held at 9:15 a.m. at the National War Memorial and the Guard of Honour will be given near Gate No. 2, South Block Lawns at 9:30 a.m.

General Bipin Rawat to take over as first chief of Defence Staff

On Monday, General Bipin Rawat was appointed India's first Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), the principal military adviser to the Defence Minister and head of the new Department of Military Affairs.

"The file for the appointment of India's first CDS was cleared by Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning," said a senior government officer.

General Rawat had served full three-year term as the Indian Army Chief after he superseded two officers in 2016.

He was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles on December 16, 1978.

