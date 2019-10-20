Image Source : PTI/FILE Gautam Gambhir helps Pakistani girl get medical visa for India

A six-year-old Pakistani national, Omaima Ali, with a congenital heart disorder has been issued a visa to undergo treatment in India after BJP MP Gautam Gambhir wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs, requesting help for the ailing girl.

Gambhir had written to the External Affairs Ministry for medical visas to the Pakistani nationals on October 1.

"I have asked our High Commission in Islamabad to issue appropriate visas to Omaima Ali and her parents," Jaishankar wrote in a letter to Gambhir.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the East Delhi MP said that he had received a phone call from Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousuf requesting a visa for the girl who had earlier undergone treatment at a hospital in Noida and needed open-heart surgery.

"Yousuf said the girl had undergone treatment at hospital in Noida and she required an open-heart surgery. So she desperately needed a visa because she needed to undergo the surgery as soon as possible," Gambhir told ANI.

"I am really thankful that he accepted the request and granted the visa. She is going to cross the Attari border by road," he added.

Mr Gambhir said he had a problem with the government, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror outfits in Pakistan but had no grudge against the citizens of the neighboring country.

"If a six-year-old girl can get treatment in India, what better than this can happen?" he said.

(With ANI inputs)