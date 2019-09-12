Image Source : ANI Gas tank explodes at Hindustan Petroleum plant in Unnao

A gas tank has exploded at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Plant in Unnao on Thursday.

Fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualties or injuries were reported when the reports last came in.

According to reports, the fire took place due to gas leakage in a tanker. The plant has been shut temporarily. Cooling is being done so that fire does not spread any further.

Other plants in the adjoining areas are also shut as a precautionary measure.

As a precautionary measure, trains on way to Kanpur were stopped at Ajgain and Sonik railway stations and trains to Lucknow were stopped at Uanno station, reports PTI.

Besides, all roads leading to the plant area were sealed.

Three people were injured in the explosion, PTI reported. The injured were rushed to the district hospital here for treatment, Chief Medical Superintendent Mewa Lal said.

The Hindustan Petroleum has not issued any official statement so far.

WATCH VIDEO | Explosion in gas tank at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Plant in Unnao