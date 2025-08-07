Is Garib Rath Express train being renamed? Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responds Garib Rath Express trains, operated by the Indian Railways, is the cheapest train in India. This train has fully air-conditioned coaches and offers a comfortable travel experience on a budget, connecting several cities across states.

New Delhi:

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has clarified in the Lok Sabha that the Railway Ministry has not received any request to change the name of the Garib Rath Express train. His response came after Congress MP from Amritsar, Gurjit Singh Aujla, raised a question.

The Congress MP asked whether the government is aware of the "increasing" public sentiment/appeals to change the name of the Garib Rath Express due to concerns regarding the dignity and self-respect of passengers. He also wanted to know if the central government acknowledges that the term "Garib Rath", once symbolic of affordable AC travel, now risks being perceived as patronising and inconsistent with the aspirations of the emerging middle class, especially the hardworking population of Amritsar, who are frequent travellers of the Express.

No request to rename Garib Rath: Vaishnaw

In his reply, Vaishnaw said that no official proposal or representation regarding the renaming of the train had been submitted to the ministry. The Garib Rath Express, introduced as a low-cost air-conditioned train service, continues to operate under its original name, with no current plans for a name change.

Vaishnaw said that Bharatiya Rail is focused on providing affordable, good-quality services to all sections of society.

The Railway minister said, "While no requests have been received to rename Garib Rath trains, the Railways has developed the following trains… Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail services."

144 Vande Bharat train operational

Vaishnav also mentioned the new initiatives of the Railways, which include modern services like Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail. He also highlighted the advanced security systems and better passenger facilities available in these trains.

Vaishnaw said that presently, 144 Vande Bharat train services are operational on the Broad Gauge (B.G.) electrified network of Indian Railways. "To provide affordable means of transportation to the low and middle income families, Indian Railways have introduced Amrit Bharat services that are fully non-AC modern trains. Already, 14 services are in operation. The present composition of Amrit Bharat consists of 11 General Class coaches, 8 Sleeper Class coaches, 01 Pantry car and 02 Luggage cum Divyangjan coaches," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

