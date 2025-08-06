PM Modi says Kartavya Bhavan will guide policies and direction of developed India Speaking at the event, PM Modi remarked that August is the month of revolution and in the lead-up to Independence Day the nation is witnessing a series of historic milestones marked by the completion of modern infrastructure projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the newly inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan will play a pivotal role in shaping the policies and direction of a developed India. Speaking at a public gathering, he emphasised that the building is not just a symbol of modern infrastructure but also a reflection of the nation's commitment to good governance and future-ready administration. The Prime Minister also remarked that "August is the month of revolution" and in the lead-up to Independence Day, the nation is witnessing a series of historic milestones marked by the completion of modern infrastructure projects.

PM Modi further said that the nation is witnessing a series of remarkable achievements tied to the creation of a modern India. Highlighting the rapid transformation in the national capital, he listed Kartavya Path, the New Parliament House, the New Raksha Bhawan, Bharat Mandapam, the National War Memorial and now Kartavya Bhavan as symbols of this new era. "These are not just ordinary infrastructures. They are the pillars of a Viksit Bharat where policies for a developed India will be crafted and historic decisions will be taken," he said. He further added that in the coming times these modern institutions will guide the direction of the nation and play a defining role in its progress.

Deeper meaning of 'Kartavya'

Calling "Kartavya" far more than just a duty or a building's name, the Prime Minister said the word holds deep meaning in Indian culture and lies at the heart of the nation's karmic values. "Kartavya is not just limited to responsibilities. It resides at the core of India’s karma-driven identity," the Prime Minister said. "This is not merely the name of a building. It is a sacred space where the dreams of crores of Indians will take shape. Kartavya is the beginning. It is the willpower that ignites purpose in every life. It is the carrier of Maa Bharati’s life force," he added.

Meeting 21st century aspirations

PM Modi also emphasised the need for modern infrastructure to meet the aspirations of a 21st-century India. He said that the country needs advanced facilities and buildings that promote comfort for employees, faster decision-making, and smoother delivery of public services. "That's why a grand structure like Kartavya Bhavan has been developed near Kartavya Path... We gave the name 'Kartavya Bhavan' to this building after a lot of deliberation. The names Kartavya Path, Kartavya Bhavan represent the basic values of our democracy, Constitution," he added.

PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhawan

Earlier in the day, PM Modi dedicated Kartavya Bhawan to the nation, calling it a symbol of unwavering resolve and continuous efforts towards public service. He stated that the Kartavya Bhawan will not only help in faster delivery of policies and schemes but will also give fresh momentum to the nation's development. The Prime Minister said that Kartavya Bhavan reflects "our commitment to build a developed and self-reliant India". "Today, the nation has witnessed the tireless hard work and determination of our Shramyogis who have shaped it," he said.

