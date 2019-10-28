Image Source : FILE Gangotri shrine closes for winter

The sacred portals of Gangotri shrine in Garhwal Himalayas were closed on Monday for the winter season.

The temple gates were closed amid rituals and a recital of Ganga Lehri by 'teertha purohits' at 11.40 am on the occasion of Annakoot festival, Mandir Samiti president Suresh Semwal said.

After the closure of temple gates the idol of goddess Ganga was placed in a palanquin decorated with flowers and carried on the shoulders of priests to Mukhva where she will be worshipped during winter.

The palanquin will reach Ganga Mandir at Mukhva on Tuesday morning, Semwal said.

Gangotri temple is among the four famous Himalayan shrines of Uttarakhand also known as the chardham, the other three being Kedarnath, Badrinath and Yamunotri which are visited by lakhs of devotees and tourists every year.

These temples are closed during winter every year as they become covered with snow and the idols of the presiding deities shifted to temples in lower areas where they are worshipped during the period.

