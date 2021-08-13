Ganga, Yamuna rivers continue to overflow as heavy rains lash UP, Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prayagraj: Flood-affected people use a makeshift bamboo bridge to get to their houses at the flooded Salori area

About 1243 villages in Uttar Pradesh are witnessing incessant rains that have led to a steep rise in water levels in Ganga and Yamuna rivers. A similar situation is being faced by residents of Bihar.

In Prayagraj, the water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna, is fast approaching the danger mark (84.73 metres) and the flood situation is getting grim in the low-lying rural areas. People are moving away to safer places as the water has flooded several localities.

The water level of Ganga, as recorded on Saturday evening, in Phaphamau was 84.03 metres, and in Chhatnag it was 83.30 metres. Likewise, the water level of Yamuna, as recorded at the same time, in Naini was 83.88 metres.

About 23 districts in Uttar Pradesh are facing the wrath of heavy rainfall. Flood waters have entered into several localities such as Ganga Nagar, Nevada, Ashok Nagar, Beli Gaon, parts of Rajapur, Salori, Bada and Chota Baghara, Badra, Sanauti, Daraganj and Nagvasuki.

With the continuous rise in level of Yamuna, flood water has reached Baradari along the banks of the river at Baluaghat. Similarly in Varanasi, the water level of Ganga has also risen sharply and thus approaching towards the danger mark after crossing the warning level.

The Yogi Adiyanath Govt had sounded an alert in the state last Friday following a continous rise in water levels of rivers Ganga and Yamuna in UP.

Similarly in Bihar, the water level of the Ganga River has risen above the danger level in Patna last Thursday due to incessant rainfall. The Krishna Ghat, among other ghats, was submerged as the water level continues to rise. Residents of the area expressed their concern over the situation.

Following this, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Wednesday visited areas surrounding river Ganga and took stock of the situation there. He instructed officials to make effective preparation to tackle the flood situation in the state.

