Image Source : ANI. Ganga rises above danger level in Patna, ghats submerged.

The water level of the Ganga River has risen above the danger level in Patna due to incessant rainfall. The Krishna Ghat, among other ghats, was submerged as the water level continues to rise.

Following this, residents of the area expressed their concern over the situation.

"We are facing problems in doing pooja. People are quite distressed. There is a lot of filthy water here as well," said Pragati.

"The water level has increased a lot and I am facing difficulties in washing clothes," said a washerman on the ghat.

Rajesh, who had come to collect Gangajal at the ghat, said that the water was dirty but he had no other choice as it is needed for performing pooja.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert for Bihar predicting heavy rainfall till August 9.

