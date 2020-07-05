Image Source : PTI Not enough Ganesh figurines, as no worker wants to come to Mumbai due to COVID-19, says idol makers

The Ganesh idol makers are staring at huge losses this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Every year, they start receiving huge orders for Ganesh idols months before Ganesh Chaturthi. But, despite being July, the scenes are unlike the past now. This year, the festivities are to commence on August 22.

In Mumbai, the Idol makers say COVID-19 has affected their business and they haven't been able to make sufficient Ganesh idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sagar, an idol maker says "No worker wants to come to Mumbai, they're scared. I make 1200 idols every yr but could make only 700 this year."

"Govt asked us to make eco-friendly idols but hasn't been able to give time to make build them or permission to make mandap to build idols. They asked us to build it at home but our houses aren't big. There's a shortage of raw material due to transportation issues." he added.

Pandal organisers too are unsure of how the impact of the coronavirus would be in August and not sure about organizing the festivities like before.

(With inputs from ANI)

