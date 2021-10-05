Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation election results Live: Counting to votes begin shortly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections at Gandhinagar on Sunday (Oct 3)

Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election Result: The results of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections will be declared on Tuesday. Polling here took place on Sunday amid tight security. According to the State Election Commission, the final voter turnout was 56.24 per cent. The polls were held after the ruling BJP removed Vijay Rupani from the Chief Minister's chair and gave Bhupendra Patel charge of the top seat recently. The BJP, with Rupani as CM, had swept six municipal corporations, municipalities and a majority of districts and taluka panchayats.

Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election Result Live Updates

9 AM: Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election 2021 Result: According to the state election commission, voter turnout remained equally subdued in Okha and Bhanvad, both in Devbhumi Dwarka district, at 55.07 and 62.27 per cent, respectively, while Thara in Banaskantha district recorded an impressive 73.55 per cent turnout.

8:30 AM: Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Result: Voting for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) and three municipalities of Okha, Bhanvad and Thara in Gujarat took place on Sunday morning. Polling also took place for the by-elections to seats vacated in some municipal corporations, municipalities, as well as district and taluka panchayats.

8:25 AM: Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Result Live: The final voting figure in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls in Gujarat that was held on Sunday stood at 56.24 per cent.

8 AM: Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Result Live: Counting of votes for Gandhinagar municipal corporation will begin shortly.

