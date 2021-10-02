Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE BJP MP Varun Gandhi lashes out on those glorifying Godse on Gandhi Jayanti

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday lashed out on those glorifying Nathuram Godse on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation and said that they are irresponsibly shaming the country and should be named and shamed publicly.

"India has always been a spiritual superpower, but it is the Mahatma who articulated our nation’s spiritual underpinnings through his being & gave us a moral authority that remains our greatest strength even today. Those tweeting ‘Godse zindabad’ are irresponsibly shaming the nation," the minister wrote on Twitter.

The minister's comments followed after 'Nathuram Godse Zindabad' has been trending on Twitter on the birth anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation'.

A section of right wingers have often posted comments eulogising the man, who shot dead Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948, especially on the days linked to India's most famous freedom fighter.

(with PTI inputs)

