President Murmu, PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat | WATCH

Image Source : PTI PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla and other dignitaries on Wednesday paid floral tribute to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, New Delhi on the occasion of the Gandhi Jayanti.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Gandhi ji at Rajghat.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the revered Bapu's life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality would always be an inspiration for the country's people.

Gandhi, hailed as the father of the nation, steadfastly followed the principles of truth and non-violence, inspiring generations of politicians and activists around the world.

PM Modi also paid tribute to India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on this day.

He dedicated his life to the country's soldiers, farmers and pride, PM Modi said of Shastri, who raised the slogan of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and whose simplicity and honesty earned him wide respect.

