PM Modi in Germany: India will not be left behind in 4th industrial revolution

G7 Summit, Germany: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India will not be left behind in the 4th industrial revolution and is now leading the world. The Prime Minister was addressing the Indian community in Munich, Germany on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

"In last century, Germany & other countries took benefit from the industrial revolution. India was a slave back then that's why it couldn't leverage benefits. But now India will not be left behind in 4th industrial revolution, it's now leading the world," PM Modi said to a cheering, energetic crowd in Munich.

Modi, who is visiting Germany to attend the G7 Summit, said that Indians are proud of their democracy.

"There was a time when India was nowhere in the race of startups. Today, we are the third-largest startup ecosystem. Similarly, we used to import even the simplest phones, today, we are the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world," the Prime Minister said in Munich.

Speaking to the Indian community in Munich, PM Modi said, "there was a time when people said India will take 10-15 years to vaccinate its population against Covid-19. Today, 90% of adults have taken both doses and 95% of adults have taken at least one dose."

"We had put an ambitious target of 10% ethanol blending in petrol. We achieved this five months before the target. India is now ready for progress, for development, and for the fulfillment of its dreams," the Prime Minister said.

Emphasizing on climate change, PM Modi said that it's just not a matter of policies in India.

"Sustainable climate practices have become a part of the lives of India's people. We have made over 10 crore toilets in the country. Now people understand their duty to keep the country clean," PM Modi said.

Mentioning about changes in India, PM Modi said, "Today, every village in our country is open defecation free, has electricity and 99% of the villages also have clean cooking fuel. India is providing free ration to 80 crore poor people since last 2 years. In India now we have a unicorn every 10 days."

"This list of achievements is very long. If I keep speaking, your dinner time will be over. When a country takes correct decisions with correct intentions on time, then it is destined for development," he said, amid chants of Modi-Modi from the crowd.

"In IT, digital technology, India is making its presence felt. Forty per cent digital transactions in the world are from India. India is making new records in data consumption. India is among the countries where data is cheapest,” he said.

In the 21st Century's new India, the fast way people adopt technology is exciting.

"India now is ready, prompt for development, for its dreams. Today, India believes in itself and its capabilities. That’s why we’re breaking old records and achieving new goals,” he said.

