  G20 Summit: PM Modi to have 20 engagements during 45-hr stay in Indonesia's Bali, say sources

G20 Summit: PM Modi to have 20 engagements during 45-hr stay in Indonesia's Bali, say sources

G20 Summit: PM Modi, who will leave for the Indonesian city on Monday, will hold bilateral meetings with around 10 world leaders and will also attend a community event to connect with Indian diaspora in Indonesia, the sources said.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: November 13, 2022 18:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Highlights

  • PM Modi will have around 20 engagements during his nearly 45 hours of stay in Bali
  • PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with around 10 world leaders
  • The prime minister will have a "hectic and productive" visit to Bali, an official source said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have around 20 engagements during his nearly 45 hours of stay in Bali, Indonesia where he will attend the G20 summit, official sources said.

PM Modi, who will leave for the Indonesian city on Monday, will hold bilateral meetings with around 10 world leaders and will also attend a community event to connect with Indian diaspora in Indonesia, the sources said.

The prime minister will have a "hectic and productive" visit to Bali, an official source said.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had earlier said that Modi will participate in three key sessions -- food and energy security, digital transformation and health -- at the G20 summit.

At a media briefing, Kwatra said Modi and other leaders will discuss issues relating to global economy, energy, environment, digital transformation, etc.

The summit is set to be attended by US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

