Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Congress assures to rename 'Narendra Modi Stadium' in poll manifesto

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 : Congress party today promised to rename the 'Narendra Modi Stadium' in Ahmedabad to Sardar Patel Stadium, if it comes to power in Gujarat in 2022. While releasing the party's manifesto in Ahmedabad for the upcoming Assembly elections, senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Congress will adopt the election manifesto as the official document in the first Cabinet meeting itself, if the party forms the government.

Assembly polls will be held in Gujarat in two phases, on December 1 and 5. Votes will be counted on December 8.

Congress released the election manifesto with 11 commitments which include waiving the farmers' loan up to Rs 3 lakh and implementing the Old Pension Scheme in the state. Ashok Gehlot said that this manifesto would be the government's document in the very first cabinet if the party gets elected in the state assembly election.

"This manifesto will become the government's document in the first cabinet if our government is formed," Gehlot said. He further said that the party has prepared this manifesto as per the people's choice rather than the committee that used to be formed for the work.

"As Rahul Gandhi told us that people should be asked what should be there in the manifesto, they have been asked and over six lakhs people have come forward for this," Gehlot said.

BJP is in power in the state for the last 27 years and is considered as BJP bastion.

"There is a storm in Gujarat as well like Himachal Pradesh. Congress is forming the government and the party's mission is to win 125 seats that would be accomplished," Ashok Gehlot added.

While promising to create 10 lakh jobs in the state for all Gujaratis, the Congress manifesto says it will ensure 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and provide a monthly grant of Rs 2,000 to each single woman, widow and elderly woman in the state. The party also said that 3,000 English-medium schools will be opened by the government and girls in the state will be provided with free education until their post-graduation.

