Gujarat Assembly elections: Congress announces second list of 46 candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat Assembly polls: Congress announces second list of 46 candidates

Gujarat Assembly elections: The Congress has released its second list of 46 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December.

The total number of candidates declared so far by the party is 89. The Congress had last Friday released its first list of 43 candidates for the elections.

ALSO READ | Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Congress releases first list of candidates

Among the candidates named in the second list released on Thursday, Arjanbhai Bhudia has been fielded from Bhuj, Bhikhabhai Joshi from Junagadh, Aslam Cyclewala from Surat East, Ashokbhai Patel from Surat North and Kamlkumar Patel from Valsad.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Latest India News