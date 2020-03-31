Image Source : PTI Fugitive Vijay Mallya seeks govt help in sending Kingfisher staff home

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday urged the government to help in sending all the employees of Kingfisher home as the company has stopped all operations.

In a series of tweets, Mallya said, "Indian Government has done what was unthinkable in locking down the entire Country. We respect that. All my Companies have effectively ceased operations. All manufacturing is closed as well. Yet we are not sending employees home and paying the idle cost. Government has to help."

"I have made repeated offers to pay 100 % of the amount borrowed by KFA to the Banks. Neither are Banks willing to take money and neither is the ED willing to release their attachments which they did at the behest of the Banks. I wish the FM would listen in this time of crisis," he added.

In January this year, Mallya, had become the first businessman to be declared an FEO under the provisions of the new Fugitive Economic Offenders Act which came into existence in August 2018.

In June 2019, the Royal Courts of Justice, London, approved Mallya's plea to appeal against the extradition case. The appeal plea was filed by Mallya in April.

He remains on bail on an extradition warrant which was executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017. In 1992, an Extradition Treaty was signed by India and the UK and the treaty has been in force since November 1993.

