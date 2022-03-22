Fuel prices hike: 'Thali Bajao,' Rahul Gandhi's scathing attack on Centre

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

Fuel prices hike: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on the Centre over the exorbitant rise in petrol, diesel prices after almost 137 days. Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each while domestic cooking gas LPG rates were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder as state oil firms ended an over four-and-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision, fanning inflation fears.

"The 'Lockdown' imposed on the prices of gas, diesel and petrol has been lifted," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Many Congress leaders also criticised Centre move. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We said that there'll be an exorbitant rise in fuel prices post the Assembly elections, we've been proven right. Modi govt is not at all reluctant to loot the poor. We'll stand against this for common people both outside & inside the Lok sabha."

Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "By increasing fuel prices Modi govt is making money worth Rs.10,000 crores by plundering the poor. Many say prices are rising due to Ukraine-Russia crisis, but as per Petroleum Min, we didn't buy 1% of crude oil from Russia."

Among other Opposition leaders, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also flaked the Centre and said, "This is how the government does, Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly said in his campaign that you people should be alert, the price is going to increase after the elections. Don't know who brought them (BJP) to power."

