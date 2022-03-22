Hike in petrol, diesel prices after 137 days from today | Check new rates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hike in petrol, diesel prices after 137 days from today

Highlights The government has decided to hike petrol and diesel prices by 80 paise per litre.

The price hike comes into effect from today (March 22).

In Delhi, petrol price is at Rs 96.21 per litre and diesel now costs Rs 87.47 per litre.

The Indian Oil Corporation on Monday informed that a hike would be seen in the prices of petrol and diesel from today (March 22). Petrol and diesel prices will increase by 80 paise, a hike that comes after 137 days of fuel rates kept unchanged.

In the national capital Delhi, petrol price is at Rs 96.21 per litre and diesel now costs Rs 87.47 per litre. With the new price hike, petrol in Mumbai will now cost Rs 110.82 per litre, while diesel will cost Rs 95 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices now stand at Rs 105.51 and Rs 90.62 per litre respectively in Kolkata, and Rs 102.16 and Rs 92.19 per litre in Chennai respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel sold to bulk users has been hiked by about Rs 25 per litre in line with a near 40 per cent rise in international oil prices, but retail rates at petrol pumps remain unchanged, sources said on Monday.

Petrol pump sales have jumped by a fifth this month after bulk users like bus fleet operators and malls queued up at petrol bunks to buy fuel rather than the usual practice of ordering directly from oil companies, widening the losses of retailers.

Latest Business News