From Red Fort to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi to witness grand Diwali-like spectacle on Dec 10: Here's why The government will celebrate Diwali once again on December 10 as the Red Fort hosts a crucial UNESCO meeting that may grant Diwali World Heritage status. Major monuments and government buildings across India will be illuminated to mark the cultural milestone.

New Delhi:

Delhi's iconic Red Fort and several key government buildings are being adorned with diyas and festive lighting as preparations are underway to celebrate "Diwali" once again on December 10. The Ministry of Culture has formally reached out to the Delhi government to coordinate the celebrations. Delhi's Culture Minister Kapil Mishra said that along with major historical monuments, Delhi government buildings will also be illuminated with diyas and decorative lights. The main event will be organised at the Red Fort, while the Chandni Chowk area around it will be decorated with colourful rangolis. As per details, fireworks are also planned as part of the celebrations. In a broader directive, the Ministry of Culture has instructed that all World Heritage Sites across the country be specially lit with diyas on the same evening.

Why is the govt celebrating Diwali on Dec 10?

The renewed Diwali celebrations are linked to India's proposal to have Diwali recognised as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. In March 2024, India submitted the proposal to UNESCO, highlighting Diwali's deep cultural, social and spiritual significance. The UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee's annual meeting is being held at the Red Fort in Delhi from December 8 to December 13. During this meeting, proposals related to intangible cultural heritage from across the world are being examined. Diwali has a strong chance of being included in the World Heritage list during this session.

Diwali proposal likely to get UNESCO recognition

A total of 54 proposals for intangible cultural heritage from different countries will be discussed at the meeting. India has submitted only one proposal, that of Diwali. The proposal appears at number 24 on the agenda and is expected to be taken up for discussion on December 9 and 10. Officials believe that the proposal is likely to receive approval. If that happens, the Red Fort will be illuminated with diyas on December 10 to mark the occasion and celebrate the global recognition of Diwali.

UNESCO meeting held once in two years

The UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee meets once every two years. The next meeting will take place in 2027. India has already submitted a proposal for Chhath Puja to be considered in the upcoming cycle. In its submission supporting Diwali's inclusion, India described the festival as one of the most widely celebrated festivals in the world. The proposal notes that homes, offices, markets and streets are cleaned and decorated, families travel long distances to reunite at their ancestral homes, and people across generations come together to celebrate. So far, UNESCO has recognised 15 Indian traditions as intangible cultural heritage across five different categories.

India hosts UNESCO panel session for the first time

This is the first time that India is hosting a session of a UNESCO panel. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, UNESCO Director-General Khalid Al-Enani, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma. According to UNESCO, the session will assess nominations submitted by member nations for inclusion in the Intangible Cultural Heritage lists, review the status of existing elements and examine proposals for international assistance aimed at safeguarding cultural traditions worldwide.

