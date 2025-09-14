India adds seven 'natural wonders' to UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage List | Check full details These seven properties under the natural category include Deccan Traps at Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar (Maharashtra); Geological Heritage of St Mary's Island Cluster (Udupi, Karnataka); Meghalayan Age Caves (East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya); Naga Hill Ophiolite (Kiphire, Nagaland), etc.

New Delhi:

India’s global heritage footprint has grown stronger with the inclusion of seven new natural properties in the Tentative List of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites. This significant step underscores the nation’s commitment to safeguarding its unique geological and ecological treasures for future generations.

The seven new entrants

The newly added sites span across diverse landscapes of the country, each reflecting distinct natural and geological heritage.

These include-

Deccan Traps at Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra- A striking example of volcanic basalt formations. Geological Heritage of St Mary’s Island Cluster, Karnataka- Known for its hexagonal basaltic rock formations. Meghalayan Age Caves, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya- Rich in speleological features and home to living ecosystems. Naga Hill Ophiolite, Kiphire, Nagaland- A rare geological feature offering insights into earth’s crust history. Natural Heritage of Erra Matti Dibbalu, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh- Famous for its red sand dunes formed by natural processes. Natural Heritage of Tirumala Hills, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh- A biodiversity hotspot with deep spiritual connections. Natural Heritage of Varkala, Kerala- Noted for its coastal cliffs and unique geological settings.

Strengthening India’s global presence

With these inclusions, India’s Tentative List now boasts 69 properties-

49 under the Cultural category

3 under the Mixed category

17 under the Natural category

Officials highlighted that the addition of these new sites demonstrates India’s firm dedication to conservation.

Stepping stone to World Heritage status

The Tentative List plays a critical role as it is a mandatory prerequisite before any site is considered for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO applauded the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for its role in preparing the submissions.

By expanding its heritage portfolio, India moves closer to having more of its natural wonders recognised globally, reinforcing its position as a nation rich in both culture and natural beauty.