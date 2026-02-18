'When friends connect': Macron shares AI-generated 'heart' photo with PM Modi ahead of AI Impact Summit

New Delhi:

French President Emmanuel Macron sparked a buzz on social media on Wednesday after sharing a creative, AI-generated image featuring himself alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling enthusiasm ahead of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026.

'When friends connect...'

Macron, who is currently in India for the global AI conclave being held at Bharat Mandapam, posted the image on X with the caption: "When friends connect, innovation follows. Ready for the AI Impact Summit." The image also carried the line "Yes, this is AI," underlining the technological theme of the summit.

The AI-generated visual shows the two leaders making a heart symbol with their hands, set against a backdrop of screens and computers. On the table in front of them are two white mugs bearing the national flags of France and India, symbolising the growing depth of bilateral ties between the two countries.

The post quickly drew attention online, with users praising the innovative use of AI and the warm messaging around India-France relations.

The summit, which builds on previous international efforts, including the 2025 AI Action Summit in Paris, co-chaired by PM Modi and President Macron, brings together global leaders and tech executives to discuss the future of artificial intelligence.

The message underscores the strengthening of the Franco-Indian partnership in AI, with initiatives such as the newly inaugurated Indo-French Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Health at AIIMS, in collaboration with Sorbonne University and the Paris Brain Institute.

India-France ties 'special': PM Modi

Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing a joint press conference with French President in Mumbai, PM Modi described India-France ties as 'special' and a force for global stability amid global uncertainty. He said that the two countries have decided to elevate their relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership.

The French President said that India and France share the "same objective" on artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and do not want to be "totally dependent" on US and Chinese models, emphasising the need for a balanced and sovereign approach to emerging technologies. Speaking at the event at the AIIMS Delhi, Macron emphasised the importance of strategic autonomy in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, being held from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The theme of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya'—welfare for all, happiness for all. The summit aims to position India as a leader in the field of AI and envisions a future where AI advances humanity, fosters inclusive growth, and safeguards our shared planet.

Seven working groups anchor the summit, aligned with three pillars: People, Planet, and Progress. These groups will work on delivering concrete outcomes demonstrating AI’s impact across sectors. The seven themes are: AI for Economic Growth and Social Good; Democratizing AI Resources; Inclusion for Social Empowerment; Safe and Trusted AI; Human Capital; Science; Resilience, Innovation, and Efficiency.

The summit will host over 500 global AI leaders, including around 100 CEOs and founders, 150 academicians and researchers, and 400 CTOs, vice presidents, and philanthropists. More than 100 government representatives are also expected, including over 20 Heads of State and Government and nearly 60 ministers and vice ministers, underscoring the event's global significance.

