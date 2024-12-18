Free train travel for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025? | Here’s what Indian Railways said

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: The Indian Railways on Wednesday (December 18) dismissed 'baseless and misleading' claims that passengers would be allowed to travel free of cost during the Maha Kumbh Mela. The Ministry of Railways in a statement said that there are no provisions for free travel during Maha Kumbh Mela or any other occasion.

"It has come to the attention of Indian Railways that certain media outlets are circulating reports claiming that passengers will be allowed to travel free of cost during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Indian Railways categorically denies these reports, as they are entirely baseless and misleading," the Ministry said in a statement.

‘Traveling without a valid ticket is strictly prohibited’

The Ministry further reminded passengers that travelling without a valid ticket is "strictly prohibited" and a punishable offence. “Traveling without a valid ticket is strictly prohibited under the rules and regulations of Indian Railways and constitutes a punishable offense. There are no provisions for free travel during Maha Kumbh Mela or any other occasion,” it said.

It further informed that the Indian Railways is committed to ensuring seamless travel for passengers during the Maha Kumbh. "Adequate arrangements are being made, including the establishment of special holding areas, additional ticket counters, and other necessary facilities to manage the anticipated influx of passengers," the Railways said.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Maha Kumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Maha Kumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Maha Kumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Maha Kumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Maha Kumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.

